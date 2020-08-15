Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were first romantically linked in May

Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Locked in' with Girlfriend Megan Fox: 'No Dates for Me'

The rapper, 30, recently shared that he and Fox, 34, are “locked in” while appearing on an episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb, in which he read out tweets written about him and reacted to them.

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date,” one of the posts said.

“I’m locked in already right now,” Kelly responded.

“No dates for me. Probably ever," he then added, alluding to his future with Fox.

He also referenced this relationship status later on in the video. “I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe,” stated a fan tweet, to which he replied: “Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes.”

Kelly was first romantically linked to Fox in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and Fox had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, Kelly and the Transformers actress have been more public with their relationship on social media. Kelly confirmed their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July, with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪."

Earlier this month, Fox shared another mirror selfie of the two, this time with Kelly showing off his chest tattoos with a towel wrapped around his waist as the actress wore a bikini top and a towel around her waist, as well.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," she wrote in the caption.

Green then copied her caption in his own Instagram slideshow the same day, highlighting his love for his four sons — three of whom he shares with the star.

"Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," Green, 47, captioned the post, which included pictures of Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. The post also featured son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green 'Upset' Wife Megan Fox Has 'Moved on So Quickly' with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

A source recently told PEOPLE that Green has been "annoyed" that Fox "moved on so quickly" after their split.

"Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly," the source said. "He doesn't understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren't even divorced yet."