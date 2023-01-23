Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and 'Blonde' Score 2023 Razzie Nominations

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde received the most nominations for the worst-of-the-year awards show

Published on January 23, 2023 10:32 AM
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Photo: Netflix

The Razzie Awards are back to poke fun at awards season.

On Monday, the spoof awards show announced the list of nominees for the 43rd Razzie Awards, which acknowledges the worst acting, directing and films of the past year.

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde leads the pack with eight total nominations, including writer-director Andrew Dominik's (Killing Them Softly) nominations for both worst screenplay and worst director.

Machine Gun Kelly's "laugh-free stoner comedy" Good Mourning received seven nominations, with the awards show noting that the movie received a rare 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Disney's live-action adaptation of Pinocchio received six nominations, with Jared Leto's widely-ridiculed superhero movie Morbius netting five nominations.

Critically acclaimed Elvis even received two nominations from the spoof awards show as it noted Tom Hanks' performance as Col. Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's manager, as a "latex-laden, ludicrously accented" lowpoint of a movie otherwise lauded for Austin Butler's lead performance as the legendary rock artist. Hanks, 66, also received a worst actor nomination for his performance as Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio.

Jared Leto
Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Razzies — which calls itself the "ugly cousin to the Oscars" — will announce "winners" in the categories on Saturday, March 11, one night before the 95th Academy Awards.

Read on for the full list of nominations.

Good Mourning Machine Gun Kelly, Pinocchio, Elvis Tom Hanks
One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures

Worst picture

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst actor

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst actress

Rian Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Good Mourning Machine Gun Kelly, Pinocchio, Elvis Tom Hanks
One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio

Worst screenplay

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius

