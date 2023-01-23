Entertainment Movies Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and 'Blonde' Score 2023 Razzie Nominations Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde received the most nominations for the worst-of-the-year awards show By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 10:32 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Photo: Netflix The Razzie Awards are back to poke fun at awards season. On Monday, the spoof awards show announced the list of nominees for the 43rd Razzie Awards, which acknowledges the worst acting, directing and films of the past year. Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde leads the pack with eight total nominations, including writer-director Andrew Dominik's (Killing Them Softly) nominations for both worst screenplay and worst director. Machine Gun Kelly's "laugh-free stoner comedy" Good Mourning received seven nominations, with the awards show noting that the movie received a rare 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Disney's live-action adaptation of Pinocchio received six nominations, with Jared Leto's widely-ridiculed superhero movie Morbius netting five nominations. Critically acclaimed Elvis even received two nominations from the spoof awards show as it noted Tom Hanks' performance as Col. Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's manager, as a "latex-laden, ludicrously accented" lowpoint of a movie otherwise lauded for Austin Butler's lead performance as the legendary rock artist. Hanks, 66, also received a worst actor nomination for his performance as Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio. Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Moviestore/Shutterstock The Razzies — which calls itself the "ugly cousin to the Oscars" — will announce "winners" in the categories on Saturday, March 11, one night before the 95th Academy Awards. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Read on for the full list of nominations. 2022 Razzie Awards: Diana Netflix Musical, Jared Leto, Space Jam, and More Named 'Worst' of the Year One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures Worst picture Blonde Disney's Pinocchio Good Mourning The King's Daughter Morbius Worst actor Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning Pete Davidson, Marmaduke Tom Hanks (as Gepetto), Disney's Pinocchio Jared Leto, Morbius Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Worst actress Rian Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter Alicia Silverstone, The Requin Worst remake/rip-off-/sequel Blonde BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days Disney's Pinocchio Firestarter Jurassic World: Dominion One Road, Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures Worst supporting actress Adria Arjona, Morbius Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney's Pinocchio Penelope Cruz, The 355 Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Worst supporting actor Pete Davidson, Good Mourning Tom Hanks, Elvis Xavier Samuel, Blonde Mod Sun, Good Mourning Evan Williams, Blonde Sandra Bullock, Jared Leto and More People Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars Worst screen couple Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022) Worst director Judd Apatow, The Bubble Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning Andrew Dominik, Blonde Daniel Espinosa, Morbius Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio Worst screenplay Blonde Disney's Pinocchio Good Mourning Jurassic World: Dominion Morbius