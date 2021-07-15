Machine Gun Kelly says dating Megan Fox now is "some full-circle s---" after once having a poster of the actress from a GQ photoshoot hanging in his teenage bedroom

Machine Gun Kelly Had a Megan Fox Poster — and Got a Transformers Tattoo! — Before They Met

Machine Gun Kelly was a big fan of girlfriend Megan Fox before they even met!

The "Bad Things" singer reveals in a new profile for GQ's August issue that he not only has a tattoo that is a nod to Transformers (the film franchise Fox, 35, starred in) but used to have a GQ poster of the actress hanging in his bedroom as a teenager.

"That's some full-circle s---," Kelly, 31, tells the magazine.

According to GQ's Wesley Lowery, who went to high school in Cleveland with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), "at least one classmate recalls [Kelly] vowing he'd marry [Fox] one day."

In a recent feature for InStyle profiling the Jennifer's Body actress, Kelly said his girlfriend is "like the earth."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill," he explained. "In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."

The "Rap Devil" artist went on to say he wants "people to understand this is real," referring to his relationship with Fox.

"I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together," Kelly added.

In her InStyle profile, Fox touched on double standards when it comes to the couple's age gap, telling the magazine, "You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man."

"He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger," the Till Death actress noted.