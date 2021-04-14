Machine Gun Kelly 'Is Getting to Know' Megan Fox's Kids with Ex Brian Austin Green: Source

"They got serious quickly and have a great relationship," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year

After nearly a year of dating, Megan Fox is as head over heels for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly as ever.

"Megan is very happy," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, of the actress, 34, who went public with the rapper and rocker (real name: Richard Colson Baker) last May after they met on the set of their upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

As the couple "plan a future together," the source says Kelly, 31, has been spending time with Fox's sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 47, who filed for divorce in November. (They split in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage.)

"Colson is getting to know her kids," says the source. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Fox's once-contentious relationship with Green — who has moved on with pro dancer Sharna Burgess — also appears to be on the mend.

"They are getting along," says the source. "Brian is busy with his life and dating too."

In February, Burgess, 35, appeared on the Australian daytime program The Morning Show, where she applauded the former couple for their "great" co-parenting.

Burgess said the exes are "doing a great job with managing their situation" and that she feels "grateful that [she's] been able to fit into their world."

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children," she continued. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."