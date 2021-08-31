Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for over a year, after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass

Machine Gun Kelly Flirts with Megan Fox Over Her Phone's Lock Screen Photo of Him

Megan Fox always has eyes on boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, the Transformers actress, 35, shared a set of photos of her all dressed up to run errands — donning matching light wash jeans and a denim jacket over a neon green, cut out bodysuit, paired with a small purse and stilettos.

"This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let's talk about it," she captioned the pics, referencing the popular Los Angeles market.

Kelly, however, picked out one small detail from the last photo in the set — Fox's phone screen, featuring a photo of the 31-year-old rapper.

"What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen," he teased.

Fox and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) first went public with their relationship last summer after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020.

The video came just days after her now-ex Brian Austin Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½ — while Green, 48, is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius. (Kelly has a daughter named Casie, 12.)

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she said, adding that she didn't expect to feel such a strong connection "instantly."

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kelly, meanwhile, gushed over his girlfriend of more than a year in an interview with InStyle last month and insisted their love is "real."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the musician told the outlet.