Machine Gun Kelly Describes Relationship with Megan Fox as 'Ecstasy and Agony'
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Machine Gun Kelly told British GQ
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship may look perfect, but the couple admits they have their own struggles.
Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, spoke to British GQ for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple. The two cover stars opened up about their very public relationship, sharing details of what people don't always see in their photographs and red carpet appearances.
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Kelly said of his relationship with Fox. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."
Fox and Kelly, who first met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, have been dating since May 2020, and went public with their relationship with their November red carpet debut later that year.
Fox told British GQ when she first met Kelly, she wasn't expecting to meet her "soulmate."
"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened," she recalled. "It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."
The couple have talked about their very first meeting before, with Fox telling The Washington Post in July that she only worked on Midnight in the Switchgrass with Kelly for two days, but she still established a "magical" connection with him.
"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,' " she said, adding that she "wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soulmate,' instantly."
Kelly previously said his relationship with Fox made him "a better person," and told The Howard Stern Show he fell in love "for the first time" while dating the Jennifer's Body actress.
Both Kelly and Fox have children from previous relationships. Fox is mom to three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly has one child, daughter Casie, 13.
The couple recently made a joint appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where Fox introduced Kelly as her "future baby daddy" during the show and the couple later joined Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for a double date.