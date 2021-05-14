Machine Gun Kelly Sweetly Cheers on Megan Fox as She Defeats DJ Khaled in Fortnite Match

DJ Khaled and Megan Fox Kick Off LG Electronics USA’s Only On OLED Campaign

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old actress went head to head against DJ Khaled during LG's Only on OLED's live celebrity gaming match-up, where she battled the famed musician in a 90-minute Fortnite game.

During the event, Fox was joined by Kelly, 31, who helped cheer her on as she took down Khaled, 45. At one point, Khaled even talked about knowing Kelly before he was even a signed music artist.

Despite losing to Khaled during the match-up's first round, Fox later defeated him in the follow-up second and third rounds, which made her the winner of the challenge.

There, Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — cheered loudly for his girlfriend as the battle came to a close. The matchup can be viewed on LG's exclusive FOMO Channel app.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong since being first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Speaking to NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," the Transformers star added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

Ahead of the LG gaming event, Fox chatted with PEOPLE about the battle and how she was both "excited" and "nervous" to take part in it.

Comparing taking part in the match-up to skateboarding, Fox said, "I'm definitely not a skateboarder per se, however, I can ride a skateboard. But if you ask me to ride a skateboard in front of people all of a sudden I'm terrible at it."

"I do feel I have the ability to definitely beat DJ Khaled, for sure," Fox added at the time. "But I just want to make sure I can perform under the pressure of being at a live event."

As for her favorite Fortnite character? The actress told PEOPLE she has an array of favorites — including John Wick, Batman and Streetfighter's Chun Li — but one stands out above the rest.