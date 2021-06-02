Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been linked since May 2020

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Get Pulled Over While Riding His Motorcycle: Report

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly ran into a bit of trouble on the road this week.

The Canadian rapper, 31, was seen getting pulled over while riding his motorcycle with Fox, 35, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources. TMZ, the outlet to first obtain pictures of the incident, reported that the couple were pulled over while riding around Sherman Oaks, Calif.

TMZ reports the rapper got pulled over for allegedly riding without a helmet and "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license."

Fox was seen sitting to the side wearing a black motorcycle helmet while her rapper boyfriend spoke with an LAPD officer, according to TMZ.

Reps for Fox and Kelly didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple was later seen kissing on a sidewalk and grabbing dinner after the incident.

The couple has been out and about frequently in the month, which marks a year since they were first linked together in May 2020.

The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Last week, Kelly shared on Twitter the day that marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to him. "She said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — tweeted.

On Friday, the Transformers actress joined her rocker boyfriend on the stage during Kelly's performance at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Fox wore a black crop top, blue jeans and black heels as she proudly stood by her boyfriend's side. Kelly opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants as he sang several songs, including "I Think I'm Okay" for the crowd.