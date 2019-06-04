Macaulay Culkin Hilariously Responds to Drake Wearing a Home Alone Sweatshirt at the NBA Finals

Macaulay Culkin is responding to Drake‘s Home Alone sweatshirt which prominently featured his face on it.

The 38-year-old actor responded shared an Instagram photo of Drake, 32, wearing a black sweatshirt with Culkin’s Kevin McCallister character on the back of it.

The sweatshirt read, “Kevin!?!?!?!?!??!”

Culkin hilariously wrote in the caption, “Hey @champagnepapiI’m right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

While it’s unclear if Drake responded back, but it is clear the rapper has had a great time at the NBA finals where he frequently sat courtside.

Drake has shown his love for the Toronto Raptors at their most recent games — although he’s been reprimanded after he was seen talking smack to Golden State player Draymond Green.

As Green, 29, exited the court with the rest of the players, he came alongside Drake, who appeared to yell the word “trash” at the power forward after the two shared a heated exchange.

Drake also poked fun at star Warriors player Steph Curry by sporting a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey to the Scotiabank Arena. Dell, Steph’s dad, played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

The two had an exchange during the game, and while it was unclear what the pair were saying, Drake clearly picked something out of Curry’s hair. After the game, he posted a video to his Instagram, saying, “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters last week the league “had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, I think we ended up in a good place,” after discussing appropriate courtside behavior.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto,” Silver said, according to ESPN. “I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations.”

Silver said the NBA understood that it was a different case because of “Drake’s relationship to the team.”

“But I think that’s an absolute bright line that we have to draw,” Silver explained. “So that’s one example, and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there. But at the same time, I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn’t be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed, or the officials, for that matter.”