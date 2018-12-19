All Grown Up! Macaulay Culkin Recreates Home Alone with a Little Help From Modern Technology

Kevin McCallister is back — and he’s not as alone this time.

Macaulay Culkin revisited his classic Home Alone character for a new Christmas ad for Google Assistant. The hilarious 2018 take on the movie features several iconic scenes, but now Kevin doesn’t have to do all the work in keeping the Wet Bandits away.

The video starts with Culkin calling out for his mom and dad in an empty house before realizing that he’s all alone again. Going through scenes from the iconic movie, Culkin gets help from Google Assistant in ordering things like new aftershave and setting reminders to change his bed sheets after jumping on them.

But the fun picks up when he asks Google to start “Operation Kevin,” setting off the booby traps from the movie to hold off the Wet Bandits hoping to get into his house during the holidays.

“Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this,” Culkin wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Home Alone Everett

The actor recently stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed the very grown up way the movie still helps him today.

After reminiscing about how he “had to go to work at 4 a.m. as a 10 year-old — it was great!” the actor joked that he gets recognized during the holiday season because TV networks are always playing Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, the films that made him a household name.

“You got like a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and there’s Home Alone, and she’s like ‘Eh? You wanna it?’ ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah!’ ” he quipped. “I have indulged that. Most of the time, I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal.’ “

As the audience and the talk show host erupted in laughter, Culkin concluded, “Listen, whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”