Macaulay Culkin Shades The Big Bang Theory in Explaining Why He Turned Down Show Three Times

Macaulay Culkin was almost one of TV’s biggest stars.

Culkin revealed in a new interview that he was approached to star in The Big Bang Theory but turned it down — three times. The Home Alone actor, 37, appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he admitted to passing on the CBS hit, though he doesn’t specify which role.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory,” Culkin said. “And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.”

David Livingston/Getty

The show premiered in 2007 and just wrapped up its eleventh season, with the cast making serious bank. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have all been making $1 million per episode since season 8.

But despite the paycheck he could’ve collected, Culkin doesn’t regret passing on the show.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin said. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”

Culkin recently started his own podcast with comedian Matt Cohen, titled Bunny Ears. The series debuted in January of this year and is now up to 35 episodes. Each week, Culkin and Cohen discuss a variety of topics and have brought on special guests like comics creator and actor Dan Folger and Culkin’s girlfriend Brenda Song.