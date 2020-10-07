Macaulay Culkin Jokes His Home Alone Mask Is Like Wearing 'the Flayed Skin of My Younger Self'

Macaulay Culkin is revisiting his childhood in a COVID-19 friendly way.

The actor, 40, shared a selfie of himself wearing a Home Alone mask that featured the iconic photo of his younger self screaming with both of his hands clutched to his face.

The mask, which covered Culkin's nose and mouth, was overlaid with the image of himself screaming in the classic 1990 movie.

"Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self," Culkin hilariously tweeted. "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."

This isn’t the first time Culkin has joked about his famous movie or his role in it.

In August, the actor trolled fans in honor of his birthday, joking since he was “no longer a kid,” his job was now to “make people feel old.”

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” he tweeted, adding, “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

Culkin's girlfriend, former Disney Channel star Brenda Song, also took to social media to mark his milestone birthday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Song, 32, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple wearing matching plaid PJs.

"I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," Song wrote. "But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha."

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you," the actress added.

Culkin will make a return to acting in Ryan Murphy's tenth season of American Horror Story, joining Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates.

Murphy told E! News in May 2019 he's "always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," adding, "I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK."