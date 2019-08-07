Macaulay Culkin Shares What a Home Alone Update 'Would Actually Look Like' & Asks Disney to Call Him

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is weighing in on what his beloved character, Kevin McCallister, would be up to in 2019.

The child star, now 38, shared a photo on Twitter on Wednesday, one day after Disney announced plans to reboot the treasured 1990 Christmas movie on its upcoming streaming platform, Disney+.

The photo harkens back to an infamous scene from the film, in which Kevin gorges himself on junk food while his entire family is in Paris for the holiday.

In the snap, Culkin slouches in his boxers on a couch with a laptop precariously balanced on his knees. He also holds a bowl of pasta, with one hand on his exposed stomach and a sick expression on his face.

The actor completed the photo with takeout boxes and a snowman pillow next to his seat on the couch.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin joked in the post. In another tweet, he added, “Hey @Disney, call me!”

Fans shared their plot ideas for the rebooted version in the tweet’s replies — one user suggested that Culkin play the parent in the updated movie, which would certainly provide a certain sense of Kevin’s story coming full circle.

In addition to Home Alone, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that other classics like Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will all be reimagined.

These movies are just a handful of titles out of the vast Fox library that Disney now has access to after the entertainment giant’s acquisition of Fox in March.

Image zoom Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 20th Century Fox

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our DTC platforms [Disney+ and Hulu],” Iger told reporters during Disney’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, per Deadline.

“We see great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox,” he added.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 and will be offered for $6.99 per month, or in a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.