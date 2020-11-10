Macaulay Culkin's Funniest Social Media Moments

Culkin made his mark as a child star, but now he is all grown up and dominating the social media game

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when he burst onto the scene with the Christmas classic, Home Alone. He taught us so much as just a small child, including how to "eat junk and watch rubbish," that aftershave actually stings quite a bit and how to defend your home from burglars in the most unexpected — and semi-troubling — ways.

Now 40 years old, Culkin is all grown up, and he has managed to keep us giggling with his hilarious social media posts. From trolling his own Golden Globe-nominated sibling to making us all feel old on his birthday, here are his funniest moments.

When he wore this Home Alone-themed mask.

"Just staying Covid-safe wearing the flayed skin of my younger self," he wrote on Twitter, showing off a face mask that depicted this iconic face:

When he joked that he singlehandedly stopped Christmas burglaries from happening.

Thanks to Culkin, a generation of would-be burglars were thwarted by the thought of a child who was left behind by his family on Christmas.

When he showed us a behind-the-scenes look at what "an updated Home Alone would actually look like."

TBH, we would watch an updated Home Alone!

When he pretended like he didn't know that his little brother, Kieran, was a Golden Globe-nominated actor.

What's the point of having a little brother if you can't troll them once in a while? The elder Culkin joked that he didn't even know his little brother was nominated for a Golden Globe for Succession, tweeting, "Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year."

When he joked that he would be hosting the 2019 Academy Awards ...

And then proceeded to announce all the other ways he would be spending the night when he found out that he wasn't chosen for the hosting gig.

When he made everyone feel old.

There are many ways to count the passage of time. The leaves changing, a new wrinkle on your forehead, and, perhaps most importantly, Macaulay Culkin reminding you that he is "no longer a kid." This year, he turned 40 and everyone on the internet promptly lost their minds.

When he made us think about Bible in a new and different way.

Well, he's not wrong.

When tried to find out his celeb twin and was only an 84 percent match with himself.

Close, but not quite 100 percent.

When he posted this "thirst trap."

When he had this meta moment with his T-shirt.

Nothing quite like wearing a T-shirt of Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt of yourself.

When he made this A+ dog pun.

Macaulay Culkin, meet My Collie Culkin.

When he made sure that we all knew that his backyard camera was working (and capturing all of the action).

When he lamented that there is only one thing that makes us truly joyful.

No arguments here! Nothing quite beats that giant-potato-chip feeling.

When he tried to impress Eminem with his rap skills.

"Yo I'm Macaulay Culkin/and I'm here to shout/learn to rap like me/and we can totally hang out" is a pretty impressive rap. We wonder if Eminem will ever take Culkin up on the offer.

When he joked about getting recognized at inopportune moments.

There's nothing wrong with buying menstruation products for someone in your life, but you've gotta admit that doing your shopping would be pretty hard if you were as recognizable as Culkin.