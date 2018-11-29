Macaulay Culkin Vows to Legally Change His Name to Something Ridiculous — Like 'Shark Week'

Macaulay Culkin is changing his name — and he wants your help.

On The Tonight Show, the former Home Alone star, 38, told Jimmy Fallon that he is swapping out his middle name Carson for a sillier moniker. On Culkin’s new lifestyle website, BunnyEars.com, fans can vote for the name until Dec. 24.

“I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name,” Culkin told Fallon. “And I felt like, you know, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

“We’ve narrowed it down to five options,” Culkin commened. “I’ve been polling friends, family, everything.”

The first of the atypical choices is Macaulay Culkin — meaning that his full name would be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well Macaulay Culkin is my middle name,'” Culkin quipped.

Next up is Shark Week — named after a spectacle that Culkin has never watched. “I can live with that,” he said. “It’s very seasonal.”

The third selection, Kieran, is closer to home. “My brother Kieran suggested Kieran,” he noted. “I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ He’s obviously got good taste.”

The fourth choice? TheMcRibIsBack. “Look, it is back,” Culkin joked. “I just tried one finally. It’s a McRib. It’s certainly back.”

The final option is Publicity Stunt. “My girlfriend suggested that one,” explained Culkin, who is dating former Disney Channel star Brenda Song.

Fallon placed his vote for Macaulay Culkin. “You have good taste in names,” Culkin said.

“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” Culkin wrote on his website. “So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the court house and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”

On The Tonight Show, Culkin also revealed that he has used his iconic film series to romance women.

He painted a picture of a cozy evening on the couch: “You got like a new girlfriend, and you’re flipping through the channels, and there’s Home Alone, and she’s like, ‘Eh? You wanna watch it?’ ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’” he narrated.

“I have indulged that. Most of the time, I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal,'” Culkin continued. “Listen, whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”