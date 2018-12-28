Macaulay Culkin Confirms His New Middle Name After Fans Vote: 'It Has a Nice Ring to It'

Macaulay Culkin has a new full name — and it’s familiar.

On Christmas Day, the Home Alone star, 38, claimed on Twitter that he will legally change his middle name in 2019.

The move comes after he asked his followers to vote on what they wanted his new moniker to be. Once the responses were tallied, Culkin revealed the winner was “Macaulay Culkin.”

Yes, that makes his full name Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!” he started the big announcement. “My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).”

Macaulay Culkin Steve Granitz/WireImage

He ended the tweet with the hashtag #MerryChristmas and the present emoji.

Culkin’s middle name experiment began when the My Girl actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the end of November. He told the host he wanted “to spruce up” his middle name, which was originally Carson.

“I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name,” Culkin said. “And I felt like, you know, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

Macaulay Culkin Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Fans could vote for his new middle name on his new lifestyle website, BunnyEars.com, until Christmas Eve.

“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” Culkin wrote to introduce the idea. “So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the court house and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”

Fans had five options to choose from, including Shark Week, Kieran (his brother’s first name), TheMcRibIsBack and Publicity Stunt, the latter of which was suggested by his girlfriend Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

From the beginning, Culkin seemed the most excited about potentially doubling his title.

He quipped to Fallon in November, “So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.’ “