Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Enjoy Paris After He Said He Wanted 'Tiny Little Asian Babies'

Macaulay Culkin is back in the City of Lights with girlfriend Brenda Song.

The actor, 37, held hands with the former Disney Channel actress, 30, as they were photographed shopping in the city.

Culkin looked happy as he couldn’t contain a grin while Song took in the sights of the city with a camera around her neck.

The actress wore a black T-shirt, black leggings and black round sunglasses while Culkin complemented her with a white and black patterned button-down shirt, black jeans and black sunglasses.

Their vacation comes just one week after Culkin shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he wanted to “make some babies” with Song.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song in Paris Best Image/BACKGRID

“I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for,” he continued, referring to the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The two met on the set of their upcoming Seth Green film Changeland. Culkin revealed the state of their romance, saying they have “a good life.”

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move,” he said. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

RELATED VIDEO: Macaulay Culkin Avoids Going Out During Christmas Because Home Alone Fans Won’t Leave Him Alone

The couple has been photographed together during romantic strolls as they were in Paris in December when the two met Culkin’s goddaughter Paris Jackson for dinner.

The duo also spent their Thanksgiving last year in Paris and were seen shopping together.

The pair were first spotted out together in July, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 before he dated Mila Kunis for eight years. He was later romantically linked to Jordan Lane Price.

Song was previously in a relationship with Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace but called off her engagement in 2012.