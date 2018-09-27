Macaulay Culkin Tweets at J.K. Rowling Asking Her to ‘Write Me into the Next Movie’

Macaulay Culkin is trying to use Twitter to book his next audition.

The former Home Alone star, 38, tweeted at J.K. Rowling on Wednesday to see if he could land a role in one of her next films. The actor began by defending Rowling’s choice to cast a well-known snake in the Harry Potter books as an Asian woman in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, a choice some fans called “racist.”

“Hey @jk_rowling I’m with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She’s a strong woman/snake,” Culkin tweeted.

“Also, can you write me into the next movie? I’m Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)…,” he added.

In a second tweet, Culkin reached out to actor Dan Fogler to see if he could recommend him to Rowling. Fogler, 41, portrays Jacob Kowalski in the latest series of films Rowling is releasing.

“Hey @mrdanfogler put in a good word for me. There’s a back rub in it for you. 😉 BTW, it’s me Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone 2/we’re friends in real life),” he tweeted.

“While I may look like a Malfoy I’m actually a Gryffindor and my patrons is a Mastiff which is a dog,” Culkin added in the thread. “So that’s cute! #MakeMeAWizard.”

Fogler responded, tweeting to his friend, “Dude I can see you as a grad student at ILVERMORNY,” referring to the American wizarding school in Rowling’s books.

The actor added, “Interesting… you do have the same coloring as the Malfoy clan….”

Culkin is perhaps best known for his role Kevin McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone, in which his character is left home alone during Christmas and has to defend his family’s empty house from burglars

In August, the actor revealed he had been approached to star in The Big Bang Theory but turned it down three times.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory,” Culkin said while on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch.”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.”

The show premiered in 2007 and just wrapped up its eleventh season, with the cast making serious bank. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have all been making $1 million per episode since season 8.

But despite the paycheck he could’ve collected, Culkin doesn’t regret passing on the show.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin said. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”