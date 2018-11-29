Macaulay Culkin Admits He Watches Home Alone with Girlfriends: 'Whatever Gets Her Motor Running'

‘Tis the season to be Macaulay Culkin!

The former child star, now 38, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and dished on why he gets more action this time of year. His girlfriends love to watch Home Alone with him by their side.

After reminiscing about how he “had to go to work at 4 a.m. as a 10 year-old — it was great!” the actor joked that he gets recognized during the holiday season because TV networks are always playing Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, the films that made him a household name.



“You got like a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and there’s Home Alone, and she’s like ‘Eh? You wanna it?’ ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah!’ ” he quipped. “I have indulged that. Most of the time, I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal.’ “

As the audience and the talk show host erupted in laughter, Culkin concluded, “Listen, whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”



Then, to promote his new lifestyle website, BunnyEars.com, the actor popped on a pair of bunny ears made by his girlfriend, fellow child star and Disney Channel alum Brenda Song.

Earlier this year, on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Culkin shared with fans how serious their relationship has become, joking that he wants “to have tiny little Asian babies” with the Thai-American actress.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”



“I’m going to have some pretty babies … It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for,” he said, referring to the biracial son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

After meeting on the set of their upcoming Seth Green film Changeland, Culkin and Song have “a good life” together, the actor said.

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move,” he added. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

The pair were first spotted out together in July, 2017, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 before he dated Mila Kunis for eight years. He was later romantically linked to Jordan Lane Price.

Song was previously in a relationship with Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace but called off her engagement in 2012.