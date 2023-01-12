'M3GAN' Writer Says Studio Made Film Less Gory After Trailer Went Viral and 'Teenagers Got Involved'

M3GAN screenwriter Akela Cooper says the film about a murderous robot doll was originally "way gorier."

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cooper, who also wrote the 2021 horror movie Malignant, said she's heard "an unrated version" of M3GAN from director Gerard Johnstone is in the works after it was toned down once "teenagers got involved."

"No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it," Cooper told the outlet when asked how gory her original script was.

"There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books," Cooper added. "But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie."

While the screenwriter said the original M3GAN script didn't amount to a "massacre" on the scale of Malignant, Cooper said the doll "did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom [producer James Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' "

"I was merciless, but again, that is me," Cooper added. "My humor is extremely dark."

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

M3GAN is about an 8-year-old orphan named Cady (Violet McGraw) living with her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who invents a life-like doll meant to be a child's perfect companion. After Cady becomes emotionally attached to M3GAN, the A.I. doll quickly becomes violent and defies her programming.

In December, producers Jason Blum and Wan suggested to the The Hollywood Reporter that those who expressed disappointment online that M3GAN landed a PG-13 rating (for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference) should watch the movie before judging it.

"Some of the scariest movies of all time are PG-13, so I don't put too much stock in the bellyaching," said Blum. "Go see the movie and then tell me about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Blum Attends M3GAN Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World'

Wan has directed R-rated films like The Conjuring, Saw and Malignant plus PG-13 titles like Insidious. He said, "I think it's about whatever is most suitable for the film, and even though M3GAN is a scary movie, teenagers will really dig this. They'll really like it, and I think it will speak to them in a big way."

"Yes, that's right," added Blum, the producer behind films like Get Out, Paranormal Activity, Happy Death Day and more. "We wanted teenagers to be able to see the movie, ultimately."

M3GAN is in theaters now.