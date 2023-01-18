Entertainment Movies 'M3GAN' Sequel 'M3GAN 2.0' Will Open in Theaters in 2025 M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release Jan. 17, 2025 By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 05:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Universal Pictures M3GAN's titular murderous robot doll will return to dance her way through a new story. On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Universal, Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced a sequel to M3GAN titled M3GAN 2.0, set to release Jan. 17, 2025 — just over two years after the original movie hit theaters and became a viral sensation. Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote the first movie, is writing the screenplay for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who star as the aunt-niece duo whose time spent with the prototype AI doll in the original movie inadvertently triggers a murder spree, are set to return as their characters Gemma and Cady, the outlets reported. Williams, 34, will work on M3GAN 2.0 as a producer after she was an executive producer on the original movie. What Is M3GAN and Why Is Everyone Obsessed? Everything to Know About the Murderous Robot Doll Movie Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures The first movie has grossed $92 million globally off a $12 million budget, making it a profitable entry for producers Blum and James Wan. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. RELATED VIDEO: Jason Blum Attends M3GAN Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World' Who Plays M3GAN? All About the Young Stars Who Brought the Viral Robot Doll to Life M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release on Jan. 17, 2025. M3GAN is playing in theaters now.