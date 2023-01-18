'M3GAN' Sequel 'M3GAN 2.0' Will Open in Theaters in 2025

M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release Jan. 17, 2025

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 05:51 PM
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Photo: Universal Pictures

M3GAN's titular murderous robot doll will return to dance her way through a new story.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Universal, Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced a sequel to M3GAN titled M3GAN 2.0, set to release Jan. 17, 2025 — just over two years after the original movie hit theaters and became a viral sensation.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote the first movie, is writing the screenplay for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who star as the aunt-niece duo whose time spent with the prototype AI doll in the original movie inadvertently triggers a murder spree, are set to return as their characters Gemma and Cady, the outlets reported.

Williams, 34, will work on M3GAN 2.0 as a producer after she was an executive producer on the original movie.

(from left) M3GAN, Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

The first movie has grossed $92 million globally off a $12 million budget, making it a profitable entry for producers Blum and James Wan.

M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release on Jan. 17, 2025. M3GAN is playing in theaters now.

