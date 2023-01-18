'M3GAN' Sequel 'M3GAN 2.0' Will Open in Theaters in 2025

M3GAN's titular murderous robot doll will return to dance her way through a new story.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Universal, Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced a sequel to M3GAN titled M3GAN 2.0, set to release Jan. 17, 2025 — just over two years after the original movie hit theaters and became a viral sensation.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote the first movie, is writing the screenplay for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who star as the aunt-niece duo whose time spent with the prototype AI doll in the original movie inadvertently triggers a murder spree, are set to return as their characters Gemma and Cady, the outlets reported.

Williams, 34, will work on M3GAN 2.0 as a producer after she was an executive producer on the original movie.

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

The first movie has grossed $92 million globally off a $12 million budget, making it a profitable entry for producers Blum and James Wan.

M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release on Jan. 17, 2025. M3GAN is playing in theaters now.