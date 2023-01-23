M3GAN 2.0 is loading.

A sequel to the film that centers on the killer artificial intelligent doll of the same name (short for Model 3 Generative Android) has been confirmed following the monstrous success of its first installment.

Not only did the film slay (quite literally) at the box office, grossing $30.4 million domestically on its opening weekend — but it became a viral sensation on social media, with posts tagged #M3GAN viewed approximately 300 million times on TikTok one month after the trailer was released.

The Gerard Johnstone-helmed picture focuses on a doll that combines the murderous nature of the Child's Play monster Chucky with the lovable companionship of an American Girl, while taking on themes from horror classics like Frankenstein.

Since its Jan. 6 premiere, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse's campy thriller has generated $91 million globally as of mid-month, while the demonic doll M3GAN herself — played by both Amie Donald and Jenna Davis — has become the star of more than just the PG-13-rated film and memes alike, with several talk show cameos to date, too.

Furthermore, M3GAN has established herself as an icon — specifically, a "queer icon" — per articles in The Daily Beast and The Philadelphia Inquirer, with the New York Times claiming M3GAN "a win for gay movies." Most recently, Saturday Night Live centered a sketch on the newfound revelation.

Between who's returning to the cast and when the sequel is set to premiere, here's everything to know about M3GAN 2.0. Warning: spoilers ahead.

What will M3GAN 2.0 be about?

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

An official M3GAN 2.0 synopsis has yet to be released, but the first installment hints at several directions the follow-up film can take based on its final scenes. M3GAN culminates with an action-filled fight between human and robot.

While a winner may be clear following the battle between bot and Gemma (with the victory going to the latter, after seemingly destroying her creation), the shot captured just before the credits roll implies otherwise.

The final scene focuses on the tiny robot control center of the house's smart home assistant, which turns on and begins to move on its own — suggesting that M3GAN's intelligence has escaped onto the Internet or other devices.

Director Gerard Johnstone acknowledged that M3GAN's finale is open-ended and shared with Variety his hopes for the sequel. "There are so many ideas that we had and facets of M3GAN's personality that we wanted to explore," he began. "I totally think there's there's more to say. And I know that M3GAN would have more to say."

With a sequel confirmed, there must be more of M3GAN despite her apparent demise — perhaps, multiples of the killer doll down the line? Guess we'll have to keep theorizing until the sequel premieres.

Who's in the M3GAN 2.0 cast?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures, Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Seemingly, the sequel film couldn't be possible without the return of the demonic doll M3GAN — but surprisingly, casting details have yet to be announced regarding Amie Donald and Jenna Davis' reprisals.

Although M3GAN was comprised of animatronics, puppetry and VFX, the aforementioned actresses brought the terrifying toy to life with Donald behind its deranged dance moves and Davis providing its haunting voice.

Speaking of bringing the doll to life, Variety confirmed that Allison Williams is returning to her role as Gemma, the type-A robotics engineer who built the murderous maniacal machine — in addition to Violet McGraw as Cady, Gemma's niece and M3GAN's playmate.

Who's directing M3GAN 2.0?

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

Gerard Johnstone directed M3GAN, but it has yet to be confirmed whether he will return to helm the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse sequel — although, he did tell Variety that he "would love" to do another.

"How can I not be [interested]?" he added. "Now that the film's finished and that people that are embracing it."

While confirmation on Johnstone's return is tentative, horror maven producers Jason Blum and James Wan are slated to return to the scene — in addition to Williams, who will produce as well as star in the sequel.

Furthermore, screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel, while executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath.

Did production begin on M3GAN 2.0?

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Atypical for Blum (the producer behind films like Get Out, Paranormal Activity and Happy Death Day), he started talking about a M3GAN sequel before the first installment even hit theaters on Jan. 6, something he hadn't done in his nearly 30-year career.

In fact, he told the New York Times in mid-November that Universal was "so pleased" with how M3GAN turned out that he had already given thought to a sequel. TikTok, in part, was the tool that helped dictate its success, with the posts tagged #M3GAN viewed 300 million times one month after the trailer was released.

Following its premiere, Blum admitted to Variety that he "broke" his "cardinal rule" when he "started talking about a sequel before the movie was released." He added, "I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do."

Is there a M3GAN 2.0 release date?

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025 — two years after the original movie hit theaters and became a viral sensation.