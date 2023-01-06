M. Night Shyamalan Says He Considers Bruce Willis as a 'Big Brother': 'He Protected Me'

"For him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," M. Night Shyamalan said of "big brother" Bruce Willis

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 6, 2023 12:22 PM
Larry Korman, Co-CEO of Korman Communities and President of AKA, 2nd annual Lumiere award recipient actor Bruce Willis, Film director M. Night Shyamalan and Executive Director of Philadelphia Film Society Andrew Greenblatt attend the 2nd Annual Lumiere Award Celebration during The 26th Philadelphia Film Festival at AKA Washington Square on October 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Bruce Willis and M. Night Shyamalan. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

M. Night Shyamalan is praising frequent collaborator Bruce Willis for his talent — and for making him feel "protected."

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 52, previously worked with Willis, 67, on multiple films including 1999's The Sixth Sense and 2000's Unbreakable, in which he played David Dunn. He reprised his role as Dunn in two of Shyamalan's later films: 2016's Split and 2019's Glass.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview what he remembers about "the first time you felt the power of Bruce Willis in person," Shyamalan said in part, "When I was a kid, I had his posters up on my wall, and only he could play that character in Pulp Fiction or Die Hard."

"And for him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," he added. "Our families are also very close, and I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me."

"So the things that are happening with him are happening to a family member," said the Servant showrunner, referring to Willis' aphasia diagnosis, which his family revealed last year.

Recipient of the 2nd annual Lumiere award actor Bruce Willis and Film director M. Night Shyamalan arrive in a 2017 Tesla Model S 100D Sedan at the 2nd Annual Lumiere Award Celebration during The 26th Philadelphia Film Festival at AKA Washington Square on October 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Bruce Willis and M. Night Shyamalan. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Shyamalan also praised Willis as "a true movie star": "I'm not being self-deprecating here, but I'm a nerdy, boring dude most of the time. But when I first got to hang out with him, I felt the electric charm of this blue-collar, great-looking guy."

"He could take over a room with his humor and his charm, and that's what he could imbue into his characters," Shyamalan added.

The filmmaker previously said in a 2020 interview with The New Indian Express that he and Willis have remained friends over the years, telling the outlet, "Bruce and I have actually stayed in touch and our families have stayed close. So, we've stayed in touch and he's always been the big brother in my life … since I was a little kid, you know."

Shyamalan added, "He's the one that took the big risk on me and protected me."

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Family Is "Focused on All the Happy Moments They Are Able to Share"

Following Willis' family's March 2022 announcement of his aphasia diagnosis and decision to step away from acting, Shyamalan shared a tweet sending support.

"All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength," he wrote. "He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as [a] kid."

Willis' Sixth Sense costar Haley Joel Osment also sent well wishes, writing alongside a dapper black-and-white throwback snapshot of Willis, "It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person."

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor, 34, went on to say he considers Willis "a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century."

"I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come," Osment added. "I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

