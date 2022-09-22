M. Night Shyamalan Is Back with Terrifying Trailer for His New Thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

M. Night Shyamalan's new movie promises a nail-biting plot.

In the trailer for the film, which debuted on Thursday, Jonathan Groff plays a dad who travels to a remote cabin with his husband (Ben Aldridge) and young daughter (newcomer Kristen Cui). Once they arrive, however, the family is taken hostage and terrorized by four intruders who urge the family of three to "prevent the apocalypse."

The movie is an adaptation from Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 bestselling novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The official synopsis from Universal Studios reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

In the trailer, the young girl is seen spending time outside the cabin when she's surprised by one of the intruders, played by Guardian of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista.

When asked by the girl what he's doing there, he replies, "I suppose I'm here to make friends with you and yours dad too, but my heart is broken."

"Why is it broken?" she asks, to which he replies, "Because of what I have to do today."

In the next moment in the trailer, the family is helpless as they hear knocks on the door, but have nowhere to escape.

"There is a woman carrying something that looks like a pick with a chain and a mallet head," Aldrige's character says.

After some struggle, the family appears tied up as they begin to listen to the group.

"You see, the four of us have a very important job to do, in fact, it might be the most important job in the history of the world," Bautista says alongside his troop. The other intruders are played by Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, Old's Nikki Amuka-Bird and Little Women's Abby Quinn.

Bautista's character continues, "We were called and are united by a common vision which is now become a command that we cannot ignore. The four of us are here to prevent the apocalypse. Your family has been chosen to make a horrible decision. If you fail to choose, the world will end."

The screenplay for the movie was written by the Shyamalan in collaboration with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The film is directed by the two-time Oscar winner and is produced him, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Shyamalan's most recent projects include the Apple series Servant, starring Grint, and the suspenseful feature films Old, Glass and Split.

Knock at the Cabin will premiere in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.