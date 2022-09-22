M. Night Shyamalan Is Back with Terrifying Trailer for His New Thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

The movie, based on the bestselling novel The Cabin at the End of the World, tells the story of a family of three who are held hostage by four intruders to decide the fate of the world

By
Published on September 22, 2022 01:32 PM

M. Night Shyamalan's new movie promises a nail-biting plot.

In the trailer for the film, which debuted on Thursday, Jonathan Groff plays a dad who travels to a remote cabin with his husband (Ben Aldridge) and young daughter (newcomer Kristen Cui). Once they arrive, however, the family is taken hostage and terrorized by four intruders who urge the family of three to "prevent the apocalypse."

The movie is an adaptation from Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 bestselling novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The official synopsis from Universal Studios reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Knock at the Cabin
Universal Pictures

In the trailer, the young girl is seen spending time outside the cabin when she's surprised by one of the intruders, played by Guardian of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista.

When asked by the girl what he's doing there, he replies, "I suppose I'm here to make friends with you and yours dad too, but my heart is broken."

"Why is it broken?" she asks, to which he replies, "Because of what I have to do today."

In the next moment in the trailer, the family is helpless as they hear knocks on the door, but have nowhere to escape.

"There is a woman carrying something that looks like a pick with a chain and a mallet head," Aldrige's character says.

(from left) Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, and Jonathan Groff in KNOCK AT THE CABIN, directed and co-written by M. Night Shyamalan
Universal Studios

After some struggle, the family appears tied up as they begin to listen to the group.

"You see, the four of us have a very important job to do, in fact, it might be the most important job in the history of the world," Bautista says alongside his troop. The other intruders are played by Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, Old's Nikki Amuka-Bird and Little Women's Abby Quinn.

Bautista's character continues, "We were called and are united by a common vision which is now become a command that we cannot ignore. The four of us are here to prevent the apocalypse. Your family has been chosen to make a horrible decision. If you fail to choose, the world will end."

From left: Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird in KNOCK AT THE CABIN, directed and co-written by M. Night Shyamalan
Phobymo/Universal Pictures

The screenplay for the movie was written by the Shyamalan in collaboration with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The film is directed by the two-time Oscar winner and is produced him, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Shyamalan's most recent projects include the Apple series Servant, starring Grint, and the suspenseful feature films Old, Glass and Split.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Knock at the Cabin will premiere in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

Related Articles
THE HAPPENING, (aka GREEN PLANET), Zooey Deschanel, Mark Wahlberg, 2008.
Zooey Deschanel Says 'The Happening' Was 'Universally Not Loved' Because Critics 'Didn't Get It'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'The First Lady', 'Mr. Mayor' and More
This Is US OMG Moments gallery
The Most Shocking Moments on 'This Is Us' Through the Years
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
M Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis
M. Night Shyamalan Sends 'Love and Respect' to Bruce Willis, Says Actor Will Always Be His 'Hero'
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations from the Defamation Trial
Athena Calderone Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone, Soho House-Inspired Paint, Plus More New Home Products
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
The Teen Wolf Movie - allison
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Teaser Trailer Shows Return of Allison: 'She's Alive!'