Lupita Nyong'o Reprises Creepy Us Character to Scare Haunted House Goers at Universal Studios

Lupita Nyong’o just made Halloween a whole lot scarier.

In honor of the spooky holiday, the actress, 36, reprised her iconic (and terrifying) role as Red from Jordan Peele‘s Us to scare attendees of Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Night.

But before Nyong’o got back into character as the deadly doppelgänger, she attempted to put on a brave face as she took on the terrifying haunted Us house with several friends, delivering hilarious reactions and loud screaming.

“That’s the last time I’m making a horror film,” Nyong’o joked.

But then it came time for Nyong’o to become part of the terrifying show herself. “Okay, now let’s go scare some people,” said the actress, changing into her iconic red jumpsuit from the film.

As the music became even more ominous, she went on the loose as Red, spooking people at every turn and proving just how terrifying the murderous doppelgänger is.

Us, which also starred Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Elisabeth Moss, debuted in theaters in March to huge box office numbers. The film was also positively received, particularly for Peele’s screenplay and Nyong’o’s performance.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Nyong’o revealed that she developed Red’s terrifying and raspy voice after studying a real-life speech condition.

“The voice for Red was inspired by a condition known as spasmodic dysphonia, and it’s a condition that comes about from trauma,” she said. “It’s sometimes emotional, sometimes physical, sometimes inexplicable, where your vocal chords involuntarily spasm and create this irregular flow of air. I built off of that and experienced someone with the condition, and I did more research and met up with people with the condition to talk about their personal experiences with it.”

Nyong’o also worked closely with a vocal therapist and dialect coach “to make sure I could do it safely,” she said. “Those were the risks I was taking, were the risks that Red had not spoken for a long time was the inspiration for wanting to explore something a little more stylistic.”

She later presented her voice for Red to Peele, who was pleasantly surprised by its eerie-ness.

“About a week before we started filming, I called Jordan into the room and auditioned the voice for him,” she recalled. “I was very relieved when he was feeling it and encouraged me to go further with it.”

Nyong’o continued: “Jordan is very collaborative, and he really invited me into the whole creative process of making these women who they were. He trusted me to be the expert, that was my job.”