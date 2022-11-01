Lupita Nyong'o to Play Lead Role in 'A Quiet Place' Spinoff Movie (Report)

Lupita Nyong'o is venturing into horror territory once more.

The Oscar-winning actress, 39, is in final negotiations to lead the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming spinoff film based on 2018's A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel A Quiet Place Part II, multiple outlets report including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Pig director Michael Sarnoski, who is set to direct A Quiet Place: Day One, confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday, writing, "Finally get to share some exciting news about @Lupita_Nyongo."

Sarnoski is also slated to write the film, based on a story from John Krasinski, per THR and Deadline. Krasinski, 43, co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place and wrote, directed and briefly appeared in the sequel.

Plot details are unknown at this time but Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt, who starred in both films (the second alongside Cillian Murphy), are not expected to return, according to Deadline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II (2021). Jonny Cournoyer

The original A Quiet Place saw the surviving members of the Abbott family (led by Krasinski and Blunt, 39) venture away from their farmhouse into the outside world in search of fellow survivors following an apocalyptic event.

The sequel picked up where the first movie left off, with Blunt's Evelyn Abbott shepherding her three kids — one of whom is a newborn — into the world as they attempted to find safety and a community of survivors, including Emmett (Murphy, 46).

A Quiet Place made over $340 million globally on a $17 million budget. The sequel raked in more than $297 million at the worldwide box office.

The upcoming spinoff film was announced back in November 2020, while news of a third installment to the original series was revealed back in February.

RELATED VIDEO: John Krasinski Reveals He Secretly Played A Quiet Place's Monsters: "I Kept It Quiet!"

The third part is set to debut in 2025 as a direct sequel to last year's A Quiet Place Part II with plot details kept tightly under wraps, including whether or not Krasinski will return as writer and/or director, Variety previously reported.

It's also unclear if Blunt or the actors who have played her two older children, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, will return for the third movie.

Meanwhile, Nyong'o's spinoff casting news comes as she is set to take her second Black Panther bow in the 2018 superhero flick's upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out Nov. 11.

The actress is no stranger to the horror genre, having won various awards for her bone-chilling, starring turn in the 2019 Jordan Peele film Us.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to open March 8, 2024.