The actress wrote on Twitter that she is "fully vaccinated" and is isolating

Lupita Nyong'o Drops Out of Promoting New Film as She Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID

Lupita Nyong'o has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The Black Panther star, 38, shared that she had tested positive for the virus on Twitter on Tuesday, the same day she was forced to drop out of a promotional Zoom for her new film The 355.

"I too have tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote. "I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well."

She added, "Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed"

The star was due to join some of her The 355 costars for virtual interviews on Tuesday. The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan.

The incredible lineup of female stars are joined in the spy feature by Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.

As the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S., more stars are sharing their experiences with breakthrough cases.

Also on Tuesday, Seth Meyers shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which put his late-night show on hiatus. The View is missing both Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg due to the virus as well.

the 355 Credit: Universal Pictures

Despite the surge in cases, healthy individuals who have received a booster shot are less likely to suffer severe infection from the omicron coronavirus variant, new studies suggest.

While boosted individuals appear less likely to contract serious infections from the omicron variant, medical experts still cautioned to The Washington Post that those who remain unvaccinated are at risk of severe illness. Older populations and those with underlying conditions could be at higher risk for severe illness.

The latest data comes as omicron is surging in the U.S. During a Sunday appearance on ABC News' This Week, leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci described the variant as "extraordinarily contagious," adding, "It's just outstripped even the most contagious of the previous ones, including delta. There's no argument on anybody's part about that."