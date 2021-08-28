"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," Lupita Nyong'o said of her late friend and Black Panther costar

Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman with Candid Snap on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

Lupita Nyong'o is honoring Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old actress paid tribute to her late friend and Black Panther costar with a touching tribute on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing an image of herself laughing beside Boseman, Nyong'o wrote alongside the Instagram post, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do..."

"One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me," she added.

In the comments section, a number of stars sent their love and support. "Holding space for your heart today❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Elaine Welteroth as Viola Davis added, "My heart💔💔."

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Honored By Wife Simone with Musical Performance at Stand Up to Cancer Event

Josh Gad, who starred in 2017's Marshall alongside Boseman, also shared his own tribute.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high," Gad wrote on Twitter. "Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."

Last August, Chadwick died at his home surrounded by family after a private years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team wrote on his Instagram page at the time. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," they added.

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Discusses the Legacy of Chadwick Boseman with Oprah Winfrey

Back in April, Nyong'o stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke about Boseman and said it is "still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing." She also listed Boseman's "leadership" as what she'll miss most about starring opposite him in the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, which began filming in June.

"He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. He was just so humble as well," Nyong'o said of Boseman on the set of the 2018 superhero film. "That leadership will be missed. And he was my friend, so it's hard to think of him in the past tense."

"I do know for certain that he would want us to do this," she added of production moving forward on the forthcoming follow-up film. "I feel that what [director] Ryan Coogler has planned very much honors him and his legacy. So I feel good about going back."