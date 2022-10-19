Entertainment Movies Lupita Nyong'o Admits She Knew She 'Was Going to Be a Meme' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap "I realized, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,' " Lupita Nyong'o says of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 01:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lupita Nyong'o. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o was just as taken aback as everyone else watching the 94th Academy Awards. In a new cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress recalls the moment at March's Oscars when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. And considering Nyong'o, 39, was seated right behind the couple in the audience, "I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme," she said. Photos of Nyong'o that went viral show the Oscar-winning actress looking on in shock after first seeming unsure about how to respond to the slap. "Once the moment was over, I realized, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,' " Nyong'o told THR after being asked what seeing the incident unfold in person was like. "I don't want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Will Smith and Lupita Nyong'o at the 2022 Oscars. Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was "Shocking": "Insane to Me" During the March 27 ceremony, Will, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Rock, 57, over a joke the latter made about Jada's shaved head. (The actress, 51, lives with alopecia.) Will, who later won Best Actor, said in a statement the following day that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally." He has since apologized to Rock multiple times and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which banned him from attending its events for 10 years. Will is making his movie return in the upcoming drama Emancipation, which is eligible for the next awards season cycle. Lupita Nyong'o on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Christian Cody for The Hollywood Reporter Wakanda Forever Trailer Gives First Glimpse at a Mystery Hero in Black Panther Suit As for Nyong'o, she is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Black Panther, which will go on without its original hero, Chadwick Boseman. "He affected how I move in the world," she told THR of her late costar, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. "But that's the thing about Chadwick. Chadwick wasn't trying to have everyone be like him. What he inspired was you to be your best self," Nyong'o continued. She added, "So how I'm going to lead a set is nowhere near — I'm not that person. I'm not Chadwick at all. I'll never be." Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Nov. 11.