Lupita Nyong'o Is Hunted by Herself in Terrifying Us Trailer from Get Out's Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele is back to scare us — and make us think.

The Get Out Oscar-winning writer/director follows up his horror hit (it earned more than $250 million) with the upcoming Us, and the trailer has just arrived!

Lupita Nyong’o and Black Panther‘s Winston Duke star as parents who take their two kids (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex) on vacation to the mother’s childhood beach house. When the son spots a creepy-looking figure on the beach, his family doesn’t seem to care. But while back at their house, more appear — and they bear an uncanny resemblance to… them.

“They’re us,” Nyong’o’s character says.

Peele explained the basis for his creative plot to Entertainment Weekly in unveiling the first look at the film.

“I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters,” he said. “To the actors, I knew this was the ultimate fun because who doesn’t want to play two roles in a movie; when you’re tired in one, you get to jump into the other. But I think what was a fun challenge for actors, was finding the connections between the characters and their counterparts.”

Elisabeth Moss costars in the horror film alongside Tim Heidecker.

Us opens March 15, 2019.