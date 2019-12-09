Lupita Nyong'o Fans Outraged Over Her Golden Globes Snub for Us: 'An Absolute Shame'

Lupita Nyong’o executed one of the most difficult performances of the year playing dual roles in the hit horror thriller Us. Sadly, the Golden Globes failed to recognize her work when the nominations for next year’s show were announced Monday — and her fans aren’t happy.

The 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner was recently awarded the best actress honor by the New York Film Critics Circle for Us, and was expected to break into the Globes’ equivalent race.

Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went for Renée Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Mom Watched Us with Her Eyes Closed Because She Was So Scared

“The absence of Lupita Nyong’o for Us is just astounding,” one fan tweeted of the surprising snub.

“lupita nyong’o delivered what is arguably the best performance of the year and you cannot tell me otherwise.. seeing her get snubbed is an absolute shame,” tweeted another.

The absence of Lupita Nyong'o for Us is just astounding. Playing both "Red" and "Adelaide" as so distinctive yet connected to the point that we weren't sure which was which is a performance I'll never forget. It's depressing that the #GoldenGlobes did. pic.twitter.com/oADiZQPSIe — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 9, 2019

lupita nyong'o delivered what is arguably the best performance of the year and you cannot tell me otherwise.. seeing her get snubbed is an absolute shame pic.twitter.com/KJ6t3vaJ6r — dinosaur (@theliqhthouse) December 9, 2019

lupita nyong’o didn’t study spasmodic dysphonia, work with an ENT doctor, a vocal therapist, a dialect coach AND stay in character for the entirety of her time on set as a tethered just for the academy to nominate girls like scarlett johansson over her. i am absolutely disgusted pic.twitter.com/1aL46LkDn6 — Dylan (@lnteleon) December 9, 2019

This is an appriciation post for Lupita Nyong'o since the golen globes decided to snub her. She's truly an acting queen. pic.twitter.com/IbM5nXAoL5 — Tamara ☽ (@joaquinsangel) December 9, 2019

In Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele (Get Out), the actress plays two characters — a traumatized mother Adelaide Wilson and her deadly doppelgänger Red who terrorizes Wilson’s family. Nyong’o’s character Red has a particularly spooky way of speaking — a raspy, choppy-like sound as if her voice was stolen from her — which the Black Panther star says she developed after studying a real-life speech condition.

“The voice for Red was inspired by a condition known as spasmodic dysphonia, and it’s a condition that comes about from trauma,” she previously told PEOPLE.

Nyong’o worked closely with a vocal therapist and dialect coach “to make sure I could do it safely,” she said. “Those were the risks I was taking, were the risks that Red had not spoken for a long time was the inspiration for wanting to explore something a little more stylistic.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.