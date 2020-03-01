Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates 37th Birthday with Stunning Selfie and Loving Messages from Famous Pals

Lupita Nyong'o's Black Panther costar Danai Gurira also shared a sweet birthday tribute

By Claudia Harmata
March 01, 2020 03:15 PM

Happy Birthday, Lupita Nyong’o!

On Sunday, the actress celebrated her birthday, sharing a stunning selfie on Instagram with the caption, “This is 37. #FeelingtheLove.” And several of her famous friends were quick to flood the comments section to wish the star well on her special day. 

“Happy Birthday ! 🌟,” Reese Witherspoon wrote while singer Ciara wrote, “Happy Birthday mama.”

Actress Jessica Chastain commented, “That birthday ✨glow✨,” and Ugly Betty star America Ferrera added, “Happy Birthday!!😍.”

Other stars that wished Nyong’o a “Happy Birthday” included actor Jamie Foxx and Ocean’s 8 star Sarah Paulson.

Nyong’o’s Black Panther costar Danai Gurira showed her some love with a sweet tribute post, sharing a photo of them from the 2019 Oscars. 

“Happy Birthday to the luminous @LupitaNyongo. What an exciting year ahead you have, happy to share it with you!” she wrote. “Keep on shining!”

Comedian Niecy Nash also shared a post in honor of Nyong’o’s birthday, sharing a photo of the pair laughing together on a red carpet. “Screaming Happy Birthday Queen!!!! @lupitanyongo 🎂❤️ wishing you peace, love & joy!” Nash wrote.

Lupita Nyong'o
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In December, Nyong’o graced the cover of Vogue U.K. and opened up about life in the spotlight and her decision to keeping her personal life more private. “Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” she told the outlet.

“Filming is so time-consuming. And intense,” she continued. “With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they’re done with their day’s work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don’t have that it’s very isolating.”

The star shared that while she’s chosen to remain single in her own personal life, making friends in the industry has helped her feel more at home in Hollywood.

“Jared Leto, he’s still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he’s so embracing of me,” she said. “There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that.”

