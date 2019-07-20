Lupita Nyong'o Excitedly Reacts to Beyoncé's Shout-Out on The Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Beyoncé‘s album for The Lion King was released — and one famous fan couldn’t contain her happiness upon hearing her name-dropped on one of the tracks.

The album, titled The Lion King: The Gift, which features Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, as well as Beyoncé’s husband, JAY-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy, includes a song titled “Brown Skin Girl” that includes a special shout-out to actress Lupita Nyong’o.

“She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin/ Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in,” Beyoncé sings on the track.

The Oscar-winning actress responded on Instagram Friday with a video of herself dancing and singing along in elation as the song plays in the background.

“Brown Skin Girl. Thank you @Beyonce for this Gift!! #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre,” Nyong’o wrote.

“Brown Skin Girl” also includes the names of supermodel Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland. The star, who voices Nala in the Jon Favreau-directed film, also shares writing credit with her 7-year-old Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé has called her album a “love letter to Africa,” telling ABC News, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The Lion King remake of the 1994 film is in theaters now.