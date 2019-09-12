Luke Wilson Was 'Startled' to See Himself in Priest's Clothes for New Movie Guest of Honour

Luke Wilson is embarking on a completely new character for his latest movie.

The actor, 47, stars as the priest Father Greg in the upcoming drama Guest of Honour, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Wilson admitted the role was a departure for him in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Putting on the clothes of a priest doesn’t necessarily feel that natural to me, but you kind of turn around and look in the mirror and get kind of startled,” he said, laughing.

He continued, “I feel like I’ve definitely met people like that, actual priests, very thoughtful people you feel you can open up to, real listeners. That’s what I kept in mind.”

The film stars David Thewlis, Tennille Read, Rossif Sutherland and Laysla De Oliveira.

It was written and directed by Atom Egoyan and follows the story of Veronica (De Oliveira), who remains in prison as her father Jim (Thewlis) attempts to get her out on early release.

Wilson has been keeping busy with a string of upcoming movies. He’ll star in the upcoming comedy Zombieland: Double Tap, All the Bright Places, The Swing of Things and Heirlooms.

Guest of Honour is in theaters this fall.