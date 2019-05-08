Luke Perry’s Son Jack Will Appear with His Father in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jack Perry will act alongside his father, the late Luke Perry, in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The professional wrestler, 21, opened up about the experience on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk is Jericho.

“He’s like, ‘I want you to be in the same film or collection of footage that I’m in,’ and he was really adamant about it,” Jack said. “I was like, ‘Alright dad, I’ll do it.’”

He continued, “My dad was so excited about that. That kind of reinvigorated him and reenergized him.”

“He said, ‘If I never work again, I’m happy with this,’” Jack explained.

As for working with Tarantino, Jack said, “Tarantino is a really cool guy.”

“Tarantino told me, ‘I handpicked your dad for this,’ I guess because his role was kind of symbolic,” Jack said. “He definitely knew he wanted my dad for it.”

Image zoom Jack and Luke Perry Facebook; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Jack admitted he didn’t grow up watching his dad on screen but said the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor threw himself into his roles — including the ones that were “not huge or commercial.”

“I really haven’t watched a ton of him acting but he did these movies in Canada, like Goodnight for Justice,” Jack said. “He did those because he loved cowboy movies and he always wanted to be a cowboy. He did these movies so he could ride a horse. That, I think, in my heart, that’s my favorite [film of his] because that’s him doing what he wanted to do.”

RELATED: Molly Ringwald Says She Thought Late Riverdale Costar Luke Perry’s Stroke Was a ‘Temporary Thing’

Perry was hospitalized following a stroke on Feb. 27 after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness.

The actor remained “under observation” for five days, but died on Monday, March 4. He was 52.

Tarantino’s movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Brad Pitt,55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, 28.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres at the Cannes Film Festival later this month and opens July 26.