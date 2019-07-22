Luke Perry's Son Honors His Dad Before Late Star's Last Movie Premiere: 'Love You Forever'

Luke Perry‘s son Jack Perry paid a special tribute to his late dad hours before Perry’s last-ever film premiere.

Perry, who died at 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March, appears in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — his last film role. The highly-anticipated movie is set to premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, and Perry’s son marked the occasion with a sweet video showing off his dad’s billboard for the film.

Jack posted a video on Instagram showing him climbing his dad’s billboard and posing with it. The billboard shows Perry as his character, Wayne Maunder.

“Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. Thanks @dannydrone_for capturing and making this for me,” Jack wrote next to the post.

To make the moment even more special, Jack actually stars with his dad in the film. The professional wrestler, 21, opened up about the experience on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk is Jericho.

“He’s like, ‘I want you to be in the same film or collection of footage that I’m in,’ and he was really adamant about it,” Jack said. “I was like, ‘Alright dad, I’ll do it.’”

He continued, “My dad was so excited about that. That kind of reinvigorated him and reenergized him.”

“He said, ‘If I never work again, I’m happy with this,’” Jack explained.

Perry was hospitalized following a stroke on Feb. 27 after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness.

The actor remained “under observation” for five days, but died on Monday, March 4. He was 52.

Tarantino’s movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Brad Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, 28.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywoods opens in theaters Friday.