See Luke Perry in a Deleted Scene from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Luke Perry continues to grace to big screen even after his death.

In a newly released deleted scene from Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Perry appears opposite Timothy Olyphant for more of the 1960s-set cowboy TV series.

In the clip, Perry and Olyphant banter as real-life actors Wayne Maunder and James Stacy in Lancer, a Western that aired from 1968 to 1970 on CBS. Actress Julia Butters also appears in the scene with the two veteran actors.

“Now, daddy won’t act like it at first — he can be a bit of a mule head — but no matter what he says, he’s happy both of you came,” Butters says in character in the deleted scene.

“Yeah, well, we’ll see if he still feels that way after out little family reunion,” Olyphant says. Perry then cuts in to say, “You know, brother, that’s the first thing you’ve said that I agree with.”

“Don’t call me brother, Top Hat,” Olyphant replies, jabbing his finger at Perry, which prompts him to respond, “Don’t you point your finger at me, Ruffles.”

“Boys! Can we go?” Butters asks. At the end of the scene, a director comes down and yells, “And cut!”

Once Upon a Time was Perry’s last project before his tragic death in March after suffering a stroke in February. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness from the stroke.

Olyphant previously said that the two bonded while working together on the film and that he’ll miss Perry.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s ever said a bad thing about the guy, and that was my experience hanging out with him and working with him,” Olyphant told Variety back in April.

“He was the best kind of actor. He was a craftsman. He was all about the work. No bulls—. He showed up early and did his work, and we spent most of our time talking about our families and just enjoying the job. Just a lovely guy.”

The deleted scene featuring the pair is part of the upcoming 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases of the movie on November 26 digitally and December 10 in other formats.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to publish the deleted scene.