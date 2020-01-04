Luke Evans Shows Off His Toned Body While Wearing a Tiny Speedo on Miami Beach

Luke Evans kicked off the new year in one very revealing speedo.

On Friday, the 40-year-old Welsh actor was spotted wearing a tiny black bathing suit while on the beach in Miami, showing off his toned body. According to his Instagram, Evans was in Florida to ring in the new year with his friends.

“Awesome January 1st with this bunch!” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself with the group. “Thanks for letting us onto your boat @nickvoulgaris it was the perfect start to 2020!! 🙏🏼”

Earlier in the week, the Beauty and the Beast star had posted more photos from Miami showing himself posing with a parrot and relaxing poolside alongside two dogs.

“Happiness is a dog finding your thigh comfy,” he captioned a post.

Image zoom Luke Evans SBCH/BACKGRID

RELATED: Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos

Evans often shares shirtless photos and motivational images from his workouts to Instagram.

In October, The Alienist star posted a shirtless picture from the gym, writing, “Finally!! I’m seeing my abs, hell! that was NOT easy!!”

RELATED: Luke Evans: Everything You Need to Know About the Hunky Star of The Alienist

Even though he’s keeping busy at the gym, the star also recently released his debut album, At Last, which features covers of classic songs by Cher and Pat Benatar, as well as tunes from the musical Les Misérables.

Evans first showed off his singing chops on the West End, playing parts in several well-known musicals including Rent, Avenue Q and Miss Saigon, before starring as Gaston in the 2017 live-action movie Beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson.

The actor has also been seen in the recent Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starring Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and the TNT series The Alienist.