Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, Luke Evans, to Play the Coachman in Pinocchio Remake: Report

Luke Evans will reportedly star in another Disney film — this time with a villainous role in the upcoming Pinocchio.

The actor, who previously played Gaston in the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, is set to play another villain, the Coachman, in Pinocchio, according to Deadline.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tom Hanks is set to star as Geppetto and will be directed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie was announced at Disney's Investor Day in December and will debut on the company's streaming platform, Disney+.

The film, along with the upcoming reboot Peter Pan and Wendy will be skipping theatrical releases to debut on Disney+, following in the footsteps of the latest Disney films, which have debuted on the streaming service, such as Pixar's Soul and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, out March 5.

Netflix is also working on its own Pinocchio film with Guillermo del Toro directing. The movie is intended to be a stop-frame animation as opposed to Disney's planned live-action.

In June, Ewan McGregor revealed he would voice Jiminy Cricket.

Disney's 1940 film Pinocchio centered on an old woodcarver, Geppetto, who makes a wooden puppet he names Pinocchio. The puppet is brought to life by a blue fairy, who tells him he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be "brave, truthful and unselfish."