Luke Evans Seemingly Splits from Rafa Olarra as Actor Unfollows Art Director on Instagram

The former couple made their romance Instagram official in February

Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra have appeared to call it quits.

The actor, 41, recently unfollowed the art director on Instagram and deleted all photos of Olarra from his account. Olarra, however, still has a photo of Evans on his Instagram account from September.

"Missing this devilish smile," Olarra captioned the post, which shows Evans smiling up at the camera.

A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Evans and Olarra made their romance Instagram official in February when Evans posted a sweet video of the two together, sharing a laugh during a trip to Hawaii.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” Evans captioned the soundless clip, adding the hashtags “Hawaii memories” and “happiness.”

Commenting on the post, designer Brian Atwood wrote, “Cute couple,” which Evans proceeded to like.

That was not the first time Olarra has popped up on the actor’s social media account. In January, the actor shared a photo of the pair going on a run together as well as a shot of them posing with friends on a boat during a trip to Miami to ring in the new year.

While Evans is relatively private about his personal life, he spoke out about being openly gay to The Advocate in 2002.

"In my life in London, I never tried to hide," he said. "It's not a big issue, and it's never going to be a big issue for me."

Years later in 2014, he told Women’s Wear Daily: “It’s good for people to look at me and think this guy is doing his thing and enjoying what he’s doing and successful at it and living his life. And that’s what I’m doing and I’m very happy.”