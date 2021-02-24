Luke Evans Rides a Scooter Shirtless and Splashes Around Miami with Brazilian Model Gustavo Naspolini

Luke Evans was seen with a Brazilian model a month after confirming split from Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans might have a new man in his life after splitting with Rafael Olarra last year.

Evans, 41, was seen showing off his sculpted body in a small speedo while enjoying the Miami beach with Brazilian model Gustavo Naspolini, 31. The two were seen chatting in the water, with Naspolini resting both of his hands on Evans' shoulders at one point as the two smiled at each other.

The duo was also seen riding around in a scooter bike shirtless, with Evans hanging onto Naspolini's hips as the model drove.

The outings come over a month after Evans confirmed he had split from Olarra in an interview with The Times' Saturday Review, tied to his new series The Pembrokeshire Murders.

"It is what it is," Evans told The Times.

Fans had speculated about the breakup since October, when Evans unfollowed the art director on Instagram and deleted all photos of Olarra from his account.

Evans and Olarra first made their romance Instagram official in February 2019, when Evans posted a video of the two laughing together during a trip to Hawaii.

"He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!" Evans captioned the clip, adding the hashtags "Hawaii memories" and "happiness."

Evans also told The Times that he hopes to become a father someday.