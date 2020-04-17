Luke Evans Reveals His Boyfriend Helped Film His Disney Family Singalong Segment: 'Team Gaston!'

Luke Evans had some special help for his segment on Thursday night’s Disney Family Singalong on ABC.

The actor reprised his role as Gaston from Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast by singing the character’s famous song alongside pal Josh Gad. Though they were both in their own homes, the special showed the two in a split-screen, with Evans dressed in a tight red shirt reminiscent of Gaston’s costume.

Turns out Evans, 41, had some help filming it, as an Instagram post reveals his boyfriend Rafa Olarra was behind the camera. The selfie shows Olarra wearing headphones hooked up to a camera as Evans sings in the background.

“Now that’s Team Gaston!” Evans captioned the selfie.

The two started appearing on each other’s Instagrams a few months ago, with Evans making their love official in February with a sweet video of the two laughing on vacation.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” he captioned the post before liking a comment calling them a “cute couple.”

Although Evans does not frequently discuss his personal life, the actor has been openly gay for years.

“In my life in London I never tried to hide,” Evans told The Advocate in 2002. “It’s not a big issue, and it’s never going to be a big issue for me.”

Years later in 2014, he told Women’s Wear Daily: “It’s good for people to look at me and think this guy is doing his thing and enjoying what he’s doing and successful at it and living his life. And that’s what I’m doing and I’m very happy.”

Last year Evans, who first showed off his singing chops on London’s West End, released his debut album, At Last, featuring tunes from the musical Les Misérables. The album also includes covers of classic songs by Cher and Pat Benatar.