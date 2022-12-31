Entertainment Movies Luke Evans Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Fran Tomas, Reflects on 'Incredible Year' “I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022,” the actor and musician tells PEOPLE By Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Instagram Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 31, 2022 03:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma Luke Evans and Fran Tomas close out 2022 with their red carpet debut! On Dec. 29, the pair rocked the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala red carpet in style. For the second annual fundraiser, which took place in St. Barth this year, the Fast X actor and the project manager from Spain celebrated their first red carpet together — and a good year behind them. "I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022, which has been an incredible year for me creatively as an actor," Evans tells PEOPLE at the event. He continues, "It's been an incredible, incredible year. I'm just happy that it's been a good one and I'm coming to the end of it with my very close friends." So does Evans have any New Year's resolutions on his list? The seemingly perpetually-buff star says he's looking forward to balance: "I've had a very busy physical year and so I was in shape a lot. But I have downtime and I relax too, because life isn't a whole about just looking good. 'Good' is the word here. Looking good is one thing. Feeling good is another thing altogether." Luke Evans Instagram Luke Evans Says 'Beauty and the Beast' Disney+ Prequel Series is Still 'Gonna Happen' Despite Delay Evans and Tomas spent much of this year together. Earlier this month, the pair explored Japan and visited monuments like the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. The jetsetting couple also traveled to Spain for a wedding. Luke Evans Says He 'Wouldn't Have Had a Career' If Gay Actors Could Only Play Gay Roles Other stars including Naomi Watts and Rita Ora showed their support at the glamorous charity event, which included a dinner, a live auction and musical performances from Lenny Kravitz and Drake. Another LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala took place in Capri, Italy this summer. Jamie Foxx hosted the event, which featured a performance from Jennifer Lopez. This summer's charitable gala raised more than eight million euros for Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts.