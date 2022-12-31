Luke Evans Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Fran Tomas, Reflects on 'Incredible Year'

“I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022,” the actor and musician tells PEOPLE

Published on December 31, 2022 03:36 PM
Luke Evans and Fran Tomas attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas close out 2022 with their red carpet debut!

On Dec. 29, the pair rocked the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala red carpet in style. For the second annual fundraiser, which took place in St. Barth this year, the Fast X actor and the project manager from Spain celebrated their first red carpet together — and a good year behind them.

"I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022, which has been an incredible year for me creatively as an actor," Evans tells PEOPLE at the event.

He continues, "It's been an incredible, incredible year. I'm just happy that it's been a good one and I'm coming to the end of it with my very close friends."

So does Evans have any New Year's resolutions on his list? The seemingly perpetually-buff star says he's looking forward to balance: "I've had a very busy physical year and so I was in shape a lot. But I have downtime and I relax too, because life isn't a whole about just looking good. 'Good' is the word here. Looking good is one thing. Feeling good is another thing altogether."

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas
Luke Evans Instagram

Evans and Tomas spent much of this year together. Earlier this month, the pair explored Japan and visited monuments like the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. The jetsetting couple also traveled to Spain for a wedding.

Other stars including Naomi Watts and Rita Ora showed their support at the glamorous charity event, which included a dinner, a live auction and musical performances from Lenny Kravitz and Drake.

Another LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala took place in Capri, Italy this summer. Jamie Foxx hosted the event, which featured a performance from Jennifer Lopez. This summer's charitable gala raised more than eight million euros for Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts.

