Luke Evans Makes Romance with Boyfriend Rafa Olarra Instagram Official: 'He Loves My Welsh Humor'

Luke Evans appears to be very happy with Rafa Olarra.

On Saturday, the Beauty and the Beast actor, 40, shared a sweet video that showed him and Olarra, who is an art director, sharing a laugh during a recent trip to Hawaii.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” Evans captioned the soundless clip, adding the hashtags “Hawaii memories” and “happiness.”

Commenting on the post, designer Brian Atwood wrote, “Cute couple,” which Evans proceeded to “like.”

This is not the first time Olarra has popped up on the actor’s social media account. Back in January, the actor shared a photo of the pair going on a run together as well as a shot of them posing with friends on a boat during a trip to Miami to ring in the new year.

Although Evans does not frequently discuss his personal life, the actor has been openly gay for years.

“In my life in London I never tried to hide,” Evans told The Advocate in 2002. “It’s not a big issue, and it’s never going to be a big issue for me.”

Years later in 2014, he told Women’s Wear Daily: “It’s good for people to look at me and think this guy is doing his thing and enjoying what he’s doing and successful at it and living his life. And that’s what I’m doing and I’m very happy.”

In addition to his acting work, last year Evans, who first showed off his singing chops on the West End, released his debut album, At Last, featuring tunes from the musical Les Misérables. The album also includes covers of classic songs by Cher and Pat Benatar.

Recently, the actor appeared in the Netflix hit Murder Mystery as well as the TNT series The Alienist.