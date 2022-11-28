Luis Guzmán Says He's Recognized Most for a Film He's Not in: 'If I Had a Nickel Since That Began'

"To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, 'Why did you kill Patrick Swayze?' " the actor said of the confusion

By
Published on November 28, 2022 07:20 PM
Luis Guzmán at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES - JULY 13: The movie "Ghost", directed by Jerry Zucker and written by Bruce Joel Rubin. Seen here, Rick Aviles as Willie Lopez. Initial theatrical release July 13, 1990. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty; CBS/Getty

Of all the classic characters he has played and all the iconic films in which he is a part, Luis Guzmán says he's recognized mostly for a role he never portrayed.

During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor, 66, explained that for decades, he has been confused for the late Rick Aviles, who played Willie Lopez in the film Ghost.

"To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, 'Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?' If I had a nickel since that began — I would probably own this studio, an island and a couple of private planes. I swear."

In the 1990 romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker, Swayze's Sam Wheat is killed by Aviles' Lopez. Sam's ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, played by Demi Moore. Aviles died in 1995 at the age of 42.

Guzmán, who currently stars in the Netflix series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family, told Eisen he was never offered the Ghost role. And, for a while, he did correct fans who approached him — but after one specific encounter, he gave up.

"I was in Detroit one time, changing planes, and a 90-year-old lady comes up to me: 'Oh, my god. I loved you in Ghost.' I felt so bad, and I explained, 'No, no. That was someone else.' And then she goes, 'So what might I have seen you in?' And I go, 'Did you ever see The Count of Monte Cristo?' And she says, 'I love that movie. That was such a great movie!' And I said, 'Well, I was Jacopo.' And then she goes, 'No, you wasn't in that!' "

Luis Guzmán at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

These days, Guzmán said he happily welcomes the kudos and Swayze chastising, noting, "From that moment on, I said, 'I'm always going to be the guy in Ghost.' "

Related Articles
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from 'Dirty Dancing' in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Henry Winkler attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022; John Travolta, Grease
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
HBO SPORTS DOCUMENTARY SAY HEY, WILLIE MAYS!
Say Hey! Willie Mays Documentary Goes Beyond the Legend, Pays Tribute to the Person
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
Henry Cavill Reacts to Twilight Author Originally Wanting Him to Be Edward: 'That Would Have Been Cool'
Henry Cavill Reacts to 'Twilight' Author Originally Wanting Him to Play Edward: 'Would Have Been Cool'
Nicolas Cage is spotted on the set of the new A24 comedy Dream Scenario in Toronto, Canada.
Nicolas Cage Goes Bald as He's Spotted Filming for New Movie Role in Canada
Simone and Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About 'Most Challenging Two Years' of Her Life
Patrick Swayze and his wife Lisa Niemi arrive at the UK premiere of Keeping Mum
Patrick Swayze's Widow Says He's Still 'Incredibly Close' in Her Heart: 'Feel Like He's with Me'
OMRI-KATZ
'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'
Outlander Star Sam Heughan Was Told He ‘Wasn’t Edgy Enough’ to Play James Bond After Audition
'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says He Was Told He 'Wasn't Edgy Enough' to Play James Bond
Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling 'Fell in Love' with Anne Hathaway Because of How She Handled 2012 Matt Lauer Interview
Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus Credit: Disney ; (L-R): Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in 'Hocus Pocus 2' : 'We Can Justify It'
Naomi Watts Marks 20 Years Since The Ring
Naomi Watts Celebrates 'The Ring' Anniversary: 'Where Did Those 20 Years Go?'
Wednesday Addams finds murder and mayhem at new school in 'Wednesday' trailer
Netflix's Addams Family Spin-Off 'Wednesday' Sees 'Murder, Mayhem, Mystery' — and a Pool Full of Piranhas
Oliver Trevena, Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis' 'Wire Room' Costar Oliver Trevena Says Actor Was 'Humble, Lovely, Brilliant' on Set