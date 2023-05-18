Ludacris' 'Fast X' Crew Supports Him at 'Mind-Blowing' Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Trying Hard Not to Cry'

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and more supported Ludacris at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 18, 2023 05:54 PM
Fast X Cast
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ludacris is cementing his Hollywood status.

The rapper/actor, 45, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, with tributes from Vin Diesel and LL Cool J. Queen Latifah, plus more of Ludacris's Fast X costars — Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson — and Cody Walker (brother of the late Paul Walker) were there to show support.

His wife Eudoxie Bridges and their daughters were also in attendance for the honor.

In his speech, Diesel, 55, said costar and friend Ludacris has a strong "curiosity" in life, as well as "loyalty" and "gratitude."

"If you take anything from this star, if you take anything from this king, if you take anything from his life, know that with every step he's maintained a beautiful loyalty. And that loyalty will drive you far," said Diesel. "That loyalty will make your brothers and your family feel supported at all times. That loyalty is imperative. Maintain that."

Ludacris, Family
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

During his turn at the podium, Ludacris said the honor is "mind-blowing" and added that he "was trying hard not to cry" during Diesel's tribute.

"Getting a star is a statement. But be clear about this statement: The even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected," said Ludacris. "And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me, to inspire me. I am a reflection of you. ... I'm nothing without you. Thank you."

Queen Latifah, Ludacris
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Ludacris recently told Variety how his younger self would have reacted to find out he was receiving a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"'Get the f--- out of here.' Not because a star was not possible. I don't think that I could have seen that far down the line," he said. "When it came to music, I had blinders on at that time because I knew that I had so much to prove. Now, I have much to prove in film and music — the two most sought-after dreams in the world, rock star and movie star. I'm loving it."

Fast X is in theaters Friday.

