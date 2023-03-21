Lucy Liu Took 'Beautiful' Nude Portraits of Drew Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels' Dressing Room

Lucy Liu is still in possession of "beautiful" nude portraits of Drew Barrymore.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress, 54, caught up with her Charlie's Angels costar Barrymore, 48, who brought up certain photos that Liu took of her during their time making the blockbuster.

"Do you know what I was actually trying to find?" asked Barrymore. "I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's in my dressing room."

"I have them. I do, of course," Liu said, adding, "And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you're so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time. I have a series of portraits of so many people — with and without clothes on, guys."

Barrymore mentioned she'd "love to borrow" the images of herself.

The talk show host later asked her former costar what she remembers from their Charlie's Angels days with Cameron Diaz. The trio starred in the 2000 movie version and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

"Okay, I remember pain," Liu said with a laugh. "I remember that they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that because it's impossible. ... But what a memorable photo it made. That's us. We were pretty badass. I remember eight hours a day of training, five days a week."

Liu and Barrymore agreed that Barrymore was "naughty" when it came to keeping up with training for the films. "It's true, I'm just a naughty girl!" joked Barrymore.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Liu recently told PEOPLE about her continued friendship with Barrymore and Diaz, 50, and dispelled past rumors that they didn't get along.

"What I love about that relationship is that so many people denied it and created these rumors that we were fighting and that we didn't get along. But ultimately what I think people miss is that women can get along," she said. "We don't have to continue the idea that women are cat-fighting. And now we see with the #MeToo movement all of these things happening, and it sort of breaks and shatters those old prejudices."