The Charlie’s Angels actress will play the DC villain Kalypso in the upcoming film

Lucy Liu to Play a Villainous Demigod in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Lucy Liu is back on the big screen as a villainous demigod in the sequel to the successful 2019 DC film Shazam!

Liu, 52, will play the character Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods alongside Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Helen Mirren, who plays Liu's sister's character Hespera, reports Variety. The demigod siblings serve as the primary villains of the film. Screenwriter Henry Gayden and director David F. Sandberg are both set to return.

Kalypso is the second daughter of the god Atlas, and will pose an additional threat to teenager Billy Batson and his adult superhero alter ego Shazam in the DC sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues to follow Batson, who is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into the adult superhero Shazam when he recites the word "Shazam!" The 2019 film was met with critical success, and earned $365 million worldwide.

According to The Wrap, rising star Rachel Zegler will also appear in the film, but her role has not been announced yet. She plays the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the iconic 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story, which is set to release later this year.

The film will be released after Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, which is set to premiere in July 2022. It will reportedly build on Shazam!'s universe within the DC Extended Universe and introduce members of the Justice Society of America, as Johnson plays Shazam's main villain.

In May 2020, Levi told Entertainment Tonight that the film was "still on track" despite COVID-19 lockdown affecting most Hollywood films at the time.

"Right now, they're writing an amazing script," Levi told ET. "I don't have any real details on that. I've some generals and they all sound amazing."