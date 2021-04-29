Lucy Liu wrote a revealing Washington Post op-ed about being Asian-American in Hollywood and in America

Lucy Liu Says Charlie's Angels Was 'So Important' to Her: My Character 'Normalized Asian Identity'

Lucy Liu is recalling her time on Charlie's Angels and being the biggest Asian-American star at the time.

The actress, 52, wrote a moving op-ed for the Washington Post, published Thursday, titled, "My success has helped move the needle. But it'll take more to end 200 years of Asian stereotypes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I was growing up, no one on television, in movies, or on magazine covers looked like me or my family," Liu wrote, adding, "Hollywood frequently imagines a more progressive world than our reality."

"It's one of the reasons Charlie's Angels was so important to me," Liu revealed. "As part of something so iconic, my character Alex Munday normalized Asian identity for a mainstream audience and made a piece of Americana a little more inclusive."

While Liu wrote she feels "fortunate to have 'moved the needle' a little with some mainstream success," she said that success "is circumscribed, and there is still much further to go."

Charlie's Angels - Lucy Liu Credit: Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairytale," Barrymore said about their bond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trio last reunited back in May 2019, when Liu was joined by Diaz and Barrymore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, where she received one of the iconic stars.

"My dear Angels, it's a 20-year reunion," Liu said as she looked over at her friends. "20 years ago we were an elite crime-fighting team, and now look at us."

Liu will next star in as Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods alongside Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Helen Mirren, who is set to play Liu's sister Hespera.