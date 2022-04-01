Liu starred in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Lucky Number Slevin with Willis, whose family announced his aphasia diagnosis and retirement this week

Lucy Liu Shows Bruce Willis in 'Live It Up Mode' with Sweet Throwback: 'Love You and Your Family'

Lucy Liu is celebrating Bruce Willis' lively spirit.

On Thursday — one day after the 67-year-old actor's family announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from his career — Liu, 53, shared a sweet throwback photo of Willis with two of the gals in his family.

"TBT In pure #BruceWillis 'Live it up' mode. Love you and your family in every way," Liu, who starred in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003) and Lucky Number Slevin (2006) with Willis, wrote in the caption.

Rumer, 33, and Moore, 59, both commented with heart emojis, while Scout, 30, wrote, "This is amazing!!!!"

On Wednesday, Emma, 43, Moore, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, 28, and Willis' two youngest daughters — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7 — shared a statement on Instagram about his diagnosis, revealing that he has aphasia and is retiring from acting.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added, in part.

Willis' family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded

Liu is the latest in a long line of former costars who have posted about their love for Willis and his family, including Haley Joel Osment, John Travolta, M. Night Shyamalan and more.

A friend close to the Armageddon actor told PEOPLE on Wednesday, "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him."

"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the friend continued. "His family is rallying around him."